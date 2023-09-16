Ghana striker, Inaki Williams has scored in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win against Cadiz on Saturday afternoon.

Bilbao hosted Cadiz at the San Mamés Barria in the week five games of the La Liga.

Williams who featured in Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification against the Central African Republic (CAR) earlier this month was handed a starting lineup.

Gorka Guruzeta’s header from very close range to the bottom left corner gave Athletic Club the lead in the 66th minute.

In the 68th minute, Asier Villalibre’s header from very close range to the bottom right corner made it 2-0.

Inaki Williams had a chance to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute but his attempt was saved.

However, the Black Stars striker finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 90th minute. His right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box to the bottom right corner was assisted by Asier Villalibre with a headed pass.

Williams’ goal today means he is the only Bilbao player to score more goals. He was rated 8.3 and had 68 touches of the ball.

Bilbao, who sit 2nd on the pile with 10 point will play Deportivo Alaves in their next league game with Inaki Williams expected to continue his fine form.