A presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified his decision to contest former President John Dramani Mahama.

Kojo Bonsu said his decision is borne out of his conviction that Mr Mahama will have only one term should he win the 2024 presidential election.

In his view, the NDC needs a new face who can keep the party in power for two-terms.

Mr Bonsu made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme when asked why he is bent on contesting an obvious flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

Even before the NDC goes to polls on May 16, 2023, majority of the delegates have tipped the former President as its flagbearer.

However, others including former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, are lacing their boots to give Mr Mahama a run for his money.

Some NDC members have called on the challengers to stop wasting their money and join the winning team.

Reacting to this, Mr Bonsu said those making such arguments are not looking at the bigger picture.

According to him, a political party which wants to win and retain power will not gamble with its fortunate.

As far as Mr Bonsu is concerned, Mr Mahama’s name and face on the ballot paper will not do the NDC any good in the next election.

“If we want to win the 2024 elections, I think let’s bring someone like me. My motto is a new representation and a new kind of leadership,” he added.