The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight tons of vital medical supplies worth $65,000 to the Ministry of Health to support communities and individuals affected by floods resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The supplies include intravenous fluids, antibiotics, pain medications, water sanitation and hygiene kits, consumables, and antihypertensive drugs.

The WHO African Regional Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti who led the donation during a meeting with the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu highlighted the significant health challenges faced by Ghana and other African nations due to public health emergencies.

While disease outbreaks traditionally cause many health crises in the region, Dr. Moeti stressed that climate change is also a major contributor, leading to severe events like flooding, droughts, and food insecurity.

According to her, the existing gaps in health systems hinder the effective response to these threats and urged Ghana to strengthen its health systems, particularly at the primary care level.

“Through our country office, WHO is committed to continue supporting Ghana in building a strong and resilient health system to effectively respond to health emergencies while ensuring the continuity of essential health services as part of achieving universal health,” she stated.

Recognizing the collaborative efforts of various entities including the UN, multilateral and bilateral agencies, partners, donors, the private sector, and Ghanaians, Dr. Moeti expressed gratitude for their collective support in aiding the government’s response to the flood-affected population.

She is on a two-day official visit to Ghana to attend the WHO Inter-Parliamentary Union African Parliament high-level conference aimed at enhancing health security preparedness.

The meeting will serve as a platform for African parliamentarians to exchange ideas, garner political support, enhance capacities, and coordinate efforts in strengthening health security and building resilient health systems for their respective nations’ future.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu expressed gratitude to WHO for its steadfast support to the Ministry.

“Grateful for the support received in the harmonizing health facility assessment survey that assesses the availability of health facilities and the capacities of facilities to provide service at required standards of quality,” he added.

He noted that the recent flood situation was of concern and requires prompt attention due to its implications for public health.

Acknowledging the overwhelmed health systems in the affected areas, Mr. Agyemang-Manu highlighted the need for assistance to ensure the delivery of essential health services and to bolster the capacity to manage public health emergencies.

The Health Minister added that, to achieve Universal Health Coverage, Ghana has prioritised improving primary health care quality through the ongoing implementation of the Network of Practice.

ALSO READ: