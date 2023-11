The World Bank has pledged its readiness to support the government of Ghana in its response to the humanitarian crisis in the Lower Volta, where thousands of residents lost their homes, farms, and businesses to floods as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.

Speaking at the 3rd Conference on Fisheries and Coastal Environment in Accra, Operations Manager of the World Bank in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Michelle Keane, conveyed the World Bank’s empathy to affected victims, while indicating her organization’s preparedness to assist government efforts.

“We can’t speak about flooding today without conveying the World Bank’s sincere empathy and concern for the ten thousand of people who have been impacted by the recent floods along the Volta River,” she said. “The World Bank would want to express its readiness to support the government in its response to this crisis” he said.

Mr. Keane also expressed hope that the government of Ghana will take advantage of a $150 million loan facility to help protect coastal communities from flooding with a long-term sustainability strategy.