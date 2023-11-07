The five-day voter exhibition exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in preparation for the district-level and unit committee elections is set to conclude today, Tuesday, November 7.

The exhibition process was initiated on Friday, November 3, spanning all 38,622 polling stations nationwide. It has been open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm daily.

This exercise serves to allow potential voters the opportunity to review and confirm their details as recorded in the register.

This is particularly pertinent for those who registered during the limited registration period between Tuesday, September 12 and Monday, October 2.

Reports indicate that there has been a consistent low turnout at several exhibition centres.

Nonetheless, the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, noted that many prospective voters are utilising digitisation for verification.

She said that the EC introduced a short code, *713*81#, for online verification, accessible at a cost of GH¢50.

The district-level and unit committee elections are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.