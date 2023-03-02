Elvis Herman Hesse, the National Chapters Committee chairman of Hearts of Oak, has assured that the side will return to winning ways on Sunday.

The Phobians will host their bitterest rivals in the matchday 20 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have come under pressure following their back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

Ahead of the game, Herman Hesse has insisted that they will not suffer a third defeat on their own turf on Sunday.

“We are playing Asante Kotoko on Sunday. A game that we need the fans to come on board because we need the three points,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were not expecting a defeat against Great Olympics but it has happened and we have to move on and I want to assure the fans that we will not suffer a third defeat on Sunday.

“Hearts of Oak will not lose against Asante Kotoko on Sunday. We will surely pick up all three points. We only have to stay united ahead of the game,” he added.

Hearts of Oak now sit 6th on the league log with 28 points following their 1-0 defeat against Olympics on Wednesday in the matchday 19 games.