Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors, will face Algeria in the final round of qualifiers for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, later this month following the notification of non-participation by Ethiopia.

The East Africans were scheduled to play Algeria in the second round of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers after the Democratic Republic of Congo were disqualified by CAF for fielding an unqualified player in the 2nd and 3rd round of the qualifiers against Ethiopia and Algeria respectively.

The decision means Algeria is considered winner and automatically qualified to the final round to play against Ghana.

Consequently, the 1st leg will be played in Annaba on Friday, March 24 while the 2nd takes place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.