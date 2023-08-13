Former Member of Parliament for Evalue Agomoro Gwira Constituency, has discounted claims of a Dombo lineage and tradition in the current NPP flagbearership race.

Catherine Afeku maintains, there is no tradition in the party that must be followed to ensure that all descendants of founding fathers must take their turn to serve the party making way for a Dombo to be the next flag bearer.

According to Madam Afeku, the widely trumpeted Dankwah-Busia-Dombo tradition recently translated to mean Dr Bawumia is next to lead the NPP is a misconception.

She argues that Dr Bawumia is not of the Dombo tradition and there is no descendant of Dombo in the contest.

She spoke in an interview with Luv FM’s Nana Boakye Yiadom in Kumasi.

The Former MP is, however, staging a comeback to win the Evalue Agomoro Gwire seat from the incumbent NDC MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe, whose first term in parliament she describes as a “waste of four years”.