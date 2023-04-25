The spokesperson of Accra Great Olympics, Saint Osei, has reiterated that the club will maintain their Premier League status.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions languish in the relegation zone with 32 points after 27 games.

Olympics have recorded eight wins, eight draws and 11 losses in the ongoing 2022/23 season.

The Dade lads will host Asante Kotoko in the matchday 28 games at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

READ ALSO

Speaking ahead of the game, Saint Osei insisted that the team is on course to avoid relegation.

“It is true the win didn’t come but I will still say we are on course the worse part would have been us losing. But don’t forget that our opponent is also a wounded lion which I will say lifted up their game,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“All said and done for me we are still on course we have a few matches to play here at Sogakope. And I am definitely sure we will come out of the doldrums we will certainly escape,” he added.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who replaced Yaw Preko as the head coach of the side has struggled to improve the club.