Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the club is aiming at a quick back against Nsoatrman FC on Sunday.

Martin Koopman and his charges were stunned by a lone goal in their season opener against Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium over the weekend.

Speaking ahead of their matchday 2 fixtures against Nsoatreman FC, who defeated Bechem United 2-0, Opare Addo said they have moved on from their defeat against RTU and are determined to record a win against Nsoatreman FC.

“We are united ahead of our game against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday and there is no way we will lose again. We lost to RTU and there is no way it should happen for a second time,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“You look at the opposition and it is about the Maxwell Konadu factor and it is the reason why people are insinuating that we will lose. For us, we know that they are a strong side and for every team that Maxwell Konadu will lead, they always show up well prepared because he is a good coach but our message is simple” he said.

Opare Addo also urged the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers to support the club since the players will be motivated by their presence.

“For us as Hearts of Oak, all our fans must be at the stadium. When the players show up on the pitch and see the fans in their numbers, that will do the magic for the team” he added.

