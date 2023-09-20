Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the objective of the club is to end the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season as the champions.

The Phobians are without a point after losing to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium over the weekend.

The Rainbow Club will host Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 2 games on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium with the hope of securing their first win of the season.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Opare Addo said they are not adding up to the numbers but are determined to end the season as champions.

According to him, with the investment they have made, they will fight for every three points to ensure they are able to achieve their target at the end of the season.

“Every team in the Premier League is competing for something,” he said.

“If you look at our team and the kind of investment we have made, the calibre of players we have and the technical team in charge of the team, whatever the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will reward to the team that will emerge as the winner, Hearts of Oak will fight that.

We will fight for that match after match and if we are positive and keep the same focus, I am very sure we will end the season with positive news,” he added.

Hearts of Oak versus Nsoatreman FC game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

