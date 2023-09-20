Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Odehye Kwame Sarkodie at Adoagyiri in the Eastern region.

The prime suspect Daniel Osei Yaw Boateng, aged 55 was arrested at his hideout at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North region upon intelligence gathered by officers at the Kyebi Regional Police Command.

The second suspect, Kwame Anim, aged 57 was arrested later after the prime suspect mentioned him as accomplice to the crime.

The third suspect, one Kofi Kurankye, alleged to be the personal driver of the rival chief of Adoagyiri Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh is currently at large.

Credible intelligence gathered indicates the two suspects have been transferred to the police headquarters upon the orders of the police administration.

According to reports, the prime suspect Daniel Osei Yaw Boateng confessed to the police that he shot and killed Odehye Kwame Sarkodie.

However, he added that, one Kofi Kurankye gave him the gun from Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh’s Palace and ordered him to shoot Kwame Sarkodie. Kwame Anim later whisk Yaw Boateng from the crime scene after the incident.

Odehye Kwame Sarkodie was reportedly killed by assailants suspected to be related to the rival claimant of the Adoagyiri stool, Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh on 15th July 2023 following several threats on his life which was reported to the Nsawam Police station.

This murder case was the first to be recorded in relation to the Adoagyiri chieftaincy impasse in July 2023.

It follows the bloody clash that resulted in the killing of two persons and injury of many some weeks ago.

Residents are expecting the Ghana Police Service to properly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book in order to ensure sanity and peace in the area.