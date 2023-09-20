A 27-year-old electrician identified as James has been found dead with his eyes missing at Kasoa new market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants carried out the gruesome act approximately 1000 meters away from where the victim’s lifeless body was later discovered.

After the brutal attack, the attackers reportedly placed the victim’s body in a wheelbarrow and left it at the market.

Also, NADMO Zonal Coordinator for Kasoa Kpomotey Electoral area, Christopher Appiah, and the Chief of Awutu, Nai Okogyeaman Oshimpo, traced the trail of blood to the original crime scene.

A Unit Committee member for Kasoa new market, Simon Hagan Jnr. expressed deep concern about the heinous crime in the area.

He said criminals are gradually taking over the area – a situation he described as dire.

Meanwhile, officers from the district police arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

