The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, and Frank Kwaku Appiah, a prominent activist for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) engaged in a heated exchange at a registration center in the region.

Their argument, according to reports was about the 2024 general elections.

In a viral video, Appiah Stadium confidently said NPP will lose the 2024 elections, regardless of their efforts.

“Wontumi, stop talking because what you are saying would not work. Even if Christ supports you, you will not win” he said in Twi.

In a rebuttal, Chairman Wontumi said Ghanaians will never vote for NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to return them back to the era of intermittent power supply, known in local parlance as “dumsor.”

“We are not going to let John Mahama bring back dumsor… we are bringing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” he stressed.

As tensions rose, Appiah Stadium began chanting “Mahama, Mahama, Mahama, Mahama,” but his voice was drowned out by the resounding chants of “Bawumia, Bawumia, Bawumia” by Wontumi and the NPP members present.

Watch video below: