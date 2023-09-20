Seventeen prospective applicants of the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise have been involved in a motor accident on the Tamale-Kintampo highway at Sawba, a suburb of central Gonja district in the Savannah region.

A pick-up truck loaded with about thirty applicants had a tire burst resulting in the accident.

Three others, who are said to be in critical condition with fractures of the legs, have been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region for tertiary medical attention.

The other fifteen victims who are said to be in stable condition are on admission at the Buipe Hospital.

These eye-witnesses, the Assemblyman for Buipe Electoral Area and the Yapei-Kusavu NPP Constituency Secretary, Abdulai Baki, and Mafuz Ibrabim Sappor both in a telephone, interview confirmed the incident to Joy News.

The victims were being conveyed from Salamkpa, Ntereso among other communities in the district to Buiipe to go and register.

Joy news sources at the Police stations confirmed the accident and the number of casualties.

