A level 200 student of the Damongo Agricultural College in the West Gonja Municipality has died in a motor accident at the abandoned Larabanga portion of the Fufulso-Sawla highway near Larabanga in the Savannah Region.

Three other occupants who are said to have sustained some level of injuries, have been rushed to the Upper West Regional Hospital alongside the corpse, police in Damongo have confirmed.

Before our news team arrived at the accident scene, the vehicle registration number was already removed.

It has since been towed to the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a source at the College told JoyNews that, the deceased who is only known as Gafaru and a native of Wa in the Upper West Region, was among two other students asked to accompany a tutor to attend a funeral at Banda Nkwanta in the Bole District.

“A tutor of the College lost a relative in another car accident at Banda Nkwanta and asked them to go with him. But when they got to the Larabanga side, the road was bad and one of the vehicle’s tyres just burst and somersaulted and Gafaru died on the spot,” the source indicated.

The vehicle, a brand new Toyota pick up, was the official vehicle for the Principal of the College, name withheld.

JoyNews is yet to confirm if the school’s Principal was onboard the same vehicle at the time of the accident.

It’s also alleged that one of the students who usually drives the Principal to Wa and back despite the presence of some three official drivers in the school, was the one in charge of the steering wheel when the incident happened.