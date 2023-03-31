The Chairman of the vetting committee for the flagbearer contest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edward Doe Adjaho, has rubbished claims that the party forced businessman, Ernest Kobeah to opt out of the race.

He maintained that Mr Kobeah was not kicked out of the race as he pulled out voluntarily.

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah submitted his letter to step down to the NDC’s elections committee on Wednesday, March 29.

Briefing journalists after the party’s vetting exercise on Wednesday, Mr Adjaho, explained that Mr Kobeah “indicated that it was voluntary”.

A former Speaker of Parliament was enthused by the performance of all three flagbearer hopefuls during the vetting.

“If you look at the Constitution and guidelines, for example, you must satisfy the qualification eligibility prescribed in the 1992 Constitution. You have to satisfy the party’s constitution, and you must also satisfy the guideline issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC). All of them did well before us, they all satisfied the conditions,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, a former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and a former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu have been cleared to contest in the NDC’s May 13 presidential primaries.

ALSO READ:

NDC primaries: Mahama reacts to position on ballot paper

After the balloting for the presidential primaries, Mr Mahama picked the first slot on the ballot, Kojo Bonsu, Dr Kwabena Duffuor picked the second and third slots respectively.