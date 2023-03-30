Ahead of the National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) primaries, former President John Mahama has asked members to vote massively for him.

This comes after he got the first slot on the ballot sheet among three aspirants for the election scheduled for May 13.

Addressing NDC supporters at Gomoa West in the Central Region, he said God has spoken with his position on the ballot paper.

“Balloting has been done for the May 13 presidential primaries and the person who picked on my behalf picked number one so I’m number one on the ballot and God is telling us something,” Mr Mahama said amidst loud cheers from the jubilant crowd.

Mr Mahama used the opportunity to also appreciate a contender, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah who has withdrawn from the race to throw his support behind him.

“I thank you all for your dedication, support and prayers through it all, thus far. I also want to thank my younger brother, Ernest who has not only stepped down from the contest but has declared his support for me,” he lauded.

ALSO READ:

NDC flagbearer race: Check out positions on ballot

NDC flagbearer aspirant withdraws from race

Mr Kobeah was part of four aspirants who filed their nomination to contest the flagbearer slot.

He appeared for his vetting on Tuesday but the process was suspended and he was asked to re-appear on Wednesday.

However, Mr Kobea to the shock of many announced his withdrawal from the race when he appeared at the NDC headquarters on Wednesday.