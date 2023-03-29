Balloting for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primaries have concluded with former president John Dramani Mahama picking the first slot on the ballot.

Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor picked the second and third slots respectively.

Chairman of the NDC Vetting Committee, Edward Doe Adjaho, speaking to the media, said the balloting was done after the successful vetting of the three candidates.

The NDC’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries are slated for May 13, 2023.