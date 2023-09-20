The Police have restored law and order at Ofankor following a riot which resulted in the burning of tyres and blocking of public road.

According to reports, the riot was in relation to a land litigation issue.

Police has since strengthened security in the area and the road has been opened to normal traffic flow.

The disturbance led to gridlock on the Ofankor-Pokuase road.

Reports indicate that, the protest was led by irate squatters who claim to have been forcibly evicted from the area.

The landowner allegedly hired the services of land guards to enforce the eviction but confrontations arose as the squatters resisted leaving the designated land.

Investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.