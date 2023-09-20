Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the club has moved on from their defeat against RTU.

The Phobians opened their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with Owusu Afriyie scoring the only goal for the home side.

However, Opare Addo says they have been in a similar situation when Samuel Boadu was in charge but ended the campaign by winning double.

According to him, they have moved on after the defeat and are concentrating on the upcoming games.

“On the day, we don’t want to say it was because of the rain. The coach was happy after inspecting the pitch. We went into the game but unfortunately, we lost 1-0 and we are not allowing ourselves to be weighed down because of the defeat” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We must ensure that at the end of the season, we achieve something for the club. A similar thing happened when we won double with Samuel Boadu so once again, if we have lost our opening game of the season, that is not the end of it,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will hope to record their first win of the season when they host Nsoatreman FC in the matchday two games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

