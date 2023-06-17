The Baleofiili community in the Wa West district of the Upper West Region has been thrown into a state of mourning, following the gruesome murder of a man believed to be 70 years old in the area.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the family of the deceased explained that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when an unprovoked teenager attacked the victim and inflicted deep cutlass wounds on him before using a stick to crush his head.

It was a moment of pain, grief and anger as family members, friends, and sympathizers shed uncontrollable tears when Citi News visited the family’s house.

The 70-year-old deceased, Dary Gombo, until his death was a renowned farmer in the Baleofiili community.

According to the mourners, they are pained not only because of the sudden demise of the renowned farmer but also because of the pains a 17-year-old subjected him to without any provocation.

The wife of the deceased who was rescued after crying for help was also not spared as she was beaten to a pulp. She is currently on admission at the Wa West district hospital at Wichaw.

The accused has since been arrested by the police and assisting in investigations at Wichaw.

However, the family wants the murder to be thoroughly investigated.

Thursday’s incident adds up to similar incidents in the Wa West district.

The Member of Parliament for Wa West is, thus, calling on the police to be proactive to ensure the safety of inhabitants in the area.

