A cocoa farmer at Wiredukrom, a farming community in the Mpohor District of the Western Region, who allegedly killed his wife during an early morning argument last Tuesday, has been arrested by the police.

The 38-year-old Egya Ata is currently in police custody.

Three of their children, aged between one and five years witnessed the incident, said to have happened around 6 a.m.

After committing the act, Egya Atta rushed to his brother’s house with blood stains in his shirt, and reported that the wife – Ama Gifty -had rather attacked him.

The brother moved to the scene and found the lifeless body of the wife on the ground.

The Nkosuohene of Wiredukron, Nana Promise Essilfie told Graphic Online’s Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu that the deceased and the husband have been cohabiting and are yet to be officially married, even though they have three children.

On Tuesday morning, Ama, who is a food vendor explained that she will be unable to prepare breakfast for the family, since she was already late in going to the market at the nearby Kojokrom Market, to buy food ingredients for her business.

She rather went out to buy porridge (koko) for the children at about 6:30 am.

When she returned to the house with the porridge, a scuffle reportedly ensued in their room, and Ata reportedly refused to let her out of the room.

Nana Essilfie told Graphic Online that after allegedly killing the wife, Ata rushed to the brother’s house in the nearby community with his blood stained shirt and told him that the wife had attacked him.

The brother rushed to the residence of Ata to find Ama’s lifeless body with her children sitting by the body, calling out her name and crying.



The brother returned to confront Ata only to discover that he had burnt his blood stained shirt, and had changed into one of the brother’s shirt and left the house.



After some hours, he returned to the brother’s house in the evening told him he was prepared to offer his cocoa farm to him to manage, if he helped him to escape.

Nana Essilfie said the brother feigned interest and sneaked out to inform the police.

Ata was subsequently arrested and placed in custody for further investigations.