Two policemen have died on the spot after they were involved in a head-on collision with a motorbike at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The deceased have been identified as Constable Edward Quansah, aged 33 years and Constable Richard Ansu, 31.

They were detailed for guard duty at Newmont Gold Ahafo North Drilling Site at Afrisipakrom and were returning to base after the close of duty and met their untimely death.

MyNewsGh.com reports the two Police Officers were on a motorbike from Terchire direction heading towards Duayaw Nkwanta town behind a fuel tanker and suddenly hit the back of the tanker, causing it to veer off from its lane and entered the other lane.

Immediately after the motorbike entered the other lane, they were met with another bike and collided head-on.

Police were invited to the scene and retrieved two AK47 riffles with two damaged magazines with no ammunition in them from the Prison Officers at their Prison Camp.

They afterwards rushed to the St. John of God Hospital Emergency Ward where the bodies of the two deceased officers were conveyed to.

Daniel Opoku the other rider who was in critical condition, was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and was being conveyed but he died on the way.

The bodies of all three have been deposited at St. John of God Hospital awaiting autopsy.

