Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion training after recovering from an injury.

The 23-year-old has been on the nursing bed since November 2023 after being forced against Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury. Lamptey was replaced in the 35th minute of the game

The injury forced Ghana coach, Chris Hughton to leave the former Chelsea defender out of his final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after being named in his initial 55-man squad.

He was left out of the squad because Lamptey would not have recovered in time to feature in most of the matches.

However, Lamptey on Thursday returned to group training as he held his first training with his Seagulls teammates.

It is unknown when the promising right-back will feature in a competitive game for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Tariq Lamptey has so far made seven appearances in all competitions for Brighton in the ongoing 2023/24 season.