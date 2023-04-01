Former Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Effia Tengey has exited the Service.

This follows 18 years of service.

She made this known in a message to a few friends as she pursues other interests.

“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service,” she wrote.

“Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean everyone of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.

“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment.”

Aside from serving the Accra Regional Command of the Service, Effia Tengey was also in the Volta Regional Command as its Public Relations Officer (PRO).