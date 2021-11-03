The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has paid a courtesy call on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The visit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, was to hold discussions with Mr Agyebeng and his team on the fight against corruption in the country.

Madam Thompson during the meeting disclosed the preparedness of London to assist the outfit in the discharge of their duties.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson with Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng

She, among other things, stated London will help in sharing intelligence and infrastructure support.

Meanwhile, the Office of Special Prosecutor has announced a toll-free number to enable Ghanaians to report corruption-related cases.

The toll-free number, 0800-000-700 is for all Ghanaians to be a part of the solution to the menace which is deepening the country’s woes.