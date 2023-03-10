Parliament has started the two-week-long debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2023.

During the debate on Thursday, the Majority and Minority had their turns to battle over the economy.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, was the one who moved the motion on the SONA and stressed that the Akufo-Addo government looked good and stable with infrastructure, economic policy and growth until external factors disrupted the figures, yet the government hasn’t rested but working hard to take it out of the woods.

The Majority insisted that the NPP government has done well in road construction, education and better social policies.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Effutu MP and Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP, spoke for the Majority.

Meanwhile, Some Minority Members, led by Isaac Adongo, Bolgatanga Central MP who debated insisted the government’s reckless spending and borrowing have brought Ghana to the pit it finds itself now.

For John Jinapor, MP for Yapei/Kusawgu tax imposition by this government was not a proactive way of solving problems.