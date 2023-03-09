Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) was a fulfilment of a constitutional obligation.

The President in his presentation stated that the address will be a slight digression from the usual state of the nation addresses in former years due to the state of Ghana’s economy.

He touted the achievements of his government in the last years, as well as major policies and programmes, rolled out since he assumed office in 2017.

President Akufo-Addo stated the records of his administration with regards to road infrastructure in the country were unmatched.

Among other things, he fought off claims covid-19 funds were misused and also the reckless borrowing and spending by his government.

But when asked if President Akufo-Addo’s address was a true reflection of the state of the nation, Mr Mahama said it is not his place to judge.

This is because he said he believes the debate by Members of Parliament (MPs) will bring to bear all the issues with the address.

Mr Mahama made these remarks after he joined former President Kufuor and other dignitaries for the address in parliament on Wednesday.

“It is for the MPs to debate. The president has fulfilled his constitutional obligation, you might not agree on all the points but he has done what he is expected to do. The rest of the debate is left to the Members of Parliament.

“It is not for me to judge, I think in the debate it will all come out,” he said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

