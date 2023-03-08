Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama were in Parliament on Wednesday as President Nana Akufo-Addo presents the 2023 State of the Nations Address (SONA).

The two were given a rousing welcome amidst loud cheers after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, introduced them to the House.

Mr Mahama, clad in a grey suit, was spotted sitting close to Mr Kufuor who wore a Kaftan and sun hat.

Some parliamentarians and other dignitaries present in the chamber went to shake hands with the former Presidents.

Mr Mahama in the past years boycotted President Akufo-Addo’s SONA, an act which was heavily condemned by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He argued the former President has never attended seven events which had Akufo-Addo as the keynote Speaker which to him [Majority] was not a sign of good faith.