Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama were in Parliament on Wednesday as President Nana Akufo-Addo presents the 2023 State of the Nations Address (SONA).
The two were given a rousing welcome amidst loud cheers after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, introduced them to the House.
Mr Mahama, clad in a grey suit, was spotted sitting close to Mr Kufuor who wore a Kaftan and sun hat.
Some parliamentarians and other dignitaries present in the chamber went to shake hands with the former Presidents.
Mr Mahama in the past years boycotted President Akufo-Addo’s SONA, an act which was heavily condemned by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
ALSO READ:
Mahama finally speaks on his absence at Independence Day Celebrations
Ghana@66: Let’s eschew greed and divisiveness – Mahama
He argued the former President has never attended seven events which had Akufo-Addo as the keynote Speaker which to him [Majority] was not a sign of good faith.