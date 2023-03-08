Mohammed Kudus has been named Ajax’s February Goal of the Month award winner with his strike against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

The Ghana international scored the fourth goal with a sublime free-kick in the matchday 22 fixture as John Heitinga’s side mastered a 4-0 win over their opponent.

The 22-year-old dedicated the superb free-kick to former Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the tragic earthquake in Turkey last month.

Kudus beat competition from Joao da Silva, Jurrien Timber and Mika Godts to clinch the prize.

“I will remember this trophy forever, every single time I saw this goal of the month [trophy] and I will remember the freekick definitely, the celebration is going to come in,” he said.

“So, this is going to be with me forever … it is a special one for me personally.”

The highflying midfielder has 19 goals and four assists for club and country this season including three goals in his last five games for Ajax.

He has been strongly linked to a move from the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit following his explosive performance this season.

The latest speculations have it that, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag who worked with Kudus at Ajax, is seeking for a reunion with the Ghanaian international at Old Trafford.

AFC Ajax will play as guests to Heerenveen in the next round of matches and will hope to make the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers scheduled for later this month.