National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has classified President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address as an “insult” and “slap in the face” to Ghanaians.

To him, in Ghana’s bankrupt state, government should be “sober”, frank and seek counsel on how to fix the country.

“We as Ghanaians know the true state of our country better than anybody and we know that as we speak the true state of our country is that of a bankrupt nation. This is not the time for chest beating and self-glorification. This is not the time for flowery speeches as the President dabbled in yesterday.

“This is the time for soberness, this is the time for candour, this is the time for honest introspection about how we can bring our people from the mess this government has brought us into,” he said on Accra- based Metro TV.

To the outspoken politician, President Akufo-Addo’s statement and posture clearly show he has lost touch with reality and living in his own world.

‘Indeed the statement President Akufo-Addo read to the nation yesterday does not reflect the true state of our country. But rather it was the figment of the imagination of a president who has lost touch with reality.

“When I was listening to President Akufo-Addo it was clear to me that this is a president who is far removed from the realities confronting the people of this country. He is totally lost in a jungle and he simply does not understand or appreciate what he’s talking about,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi stated that the President’s statement that his government has not borrowed and spent recklessly was false and that the facts prove otherwise.

“They claim they have not borrowed recklessly is not borne out by the facts. The facts show clearly that they have been the most reckless government when it comes to borrowing,” he counted.