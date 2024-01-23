A third accused person, in connection with the alleged murder of a 35-year-old businesswoman at Sokoban in the Ashanti Region, has appeared in court following his arrest over the weekend.

Two accused persons, including the deceased’s house help, Alister John, are on trial for the alleged murder of the businesswoman, Princess Afia Ahenkan.

The second accused, James Anokye, was denied bail after the court cited, among other reasons, his safety and the fact that the prosecution was still awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s office to commence the committal process.

The 35-year-old businesswoman, Princess Afia Ahenkan, was brutally murdered on Monday, September 11, 2023, at her residence in Apaaso near Sokoban, within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region.

Alister John had been employed as the deceased’s house help but allegedly killed her a week later. He was arrested on Thursday, September 14, 2023, just days after the alleged crime.

The two have been in police custody while proceedings continue.

The third accused, 23-year-old Collins Atuo, who appeared at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, has also been remanded in prison custody.

The deceased’s relatives have expressed satisfaction with the case so far.

A relative told Citi News in an interview on Tuesday that “Everything is in the hands of the prosecutor. So we are waiting to see what will happen next, but we have got assurance that they are not going to come out for now. We are happy that finally, they have arrested the three of them. We are waiting for the next step. The police CID have done their job. They have done well. We have appreciated and clapped for them.”

Another said, “We are very happy today with the outcome. So we are hoping that everything will come to a successful end.

The case has been adjourned to February 6, 2024.

