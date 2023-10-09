Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has emerged as the ultimate winner for the highly-coveted Artiste of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Regency in London on Saturday, October 7, 2023, was attended by music enthusiasts, fellow artistes, and industry insiders.

Shatta Wale triumphed over a formidable lineup of nominees, including Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

The Ghana Music Awards UK Artiste of the Year accolade acknowledges the exceptional contributions of the ultimate winner to the music industry during the reviewed year, and the ‘I Know My Level’ crooner met the criteria.

That wasn’t the only feather in Shatta Wale’s cap for the night. He also clinched the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award and the Reggae Dancehall and Most Popular Song of the Year with his hit song ‘On God’.

The category featured tough competition from renowned artistes including Epixode and Stonebwoy.

He also won Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

After receiving his awards, Shatta Wale thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

He credited his success to their loyalty and promised to continue delivering exceptional music that resonates with the masses.

“Thank you Shatta Movement UK , ‘Ghana music awards UK’ was fun , we made history. “

ALSO READ: