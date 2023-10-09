Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy was at the London stadium to watch Premier league match between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

His focus was to watch Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus play in the game.

The ‘Into the Future’ crooner had predicted a 3 -1 scoreline for West Ham adding that Kudus, an undying fan, would score twice against Newcastle United.

Although the 23-year-old attacker started from the bench, his 89th goal sealed a draw for his club.

The talented musician became the center of attraction at the stadium after the goal.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: