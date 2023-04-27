Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has revealed his rationale behind his love for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his songs.

According to the Ajax midfielder, he draws inspiration from the musician’s songs and has been a fan since his days in Ghana before moving to Nordsjalland.

In recent videos, Kudus was being quizzed several times by the Ajax media team about his love for Stonebwoy after he made him popular in the Ajax dressing room during his recovery process after suffering an injury against Liverpool in 2020.

“Most of the songs, I relate to the lyrics. His songs are spiritual to me. You [Ajax] got to know about him when I got injured [in the Champions League against Liverpool] and I was playing most of his songs during the rehabilitation times,” he told the team’s media when Stonebwoy paid a visit to him in Amsterdam ahead of the release of his album.

“I just relate [to the songs] spiritually and most of it on how it can have an impact on me.”

The 22-year-old added that music plays a crucial role in his life as a footballer and needs to make the right choices on what to hear.

He said “80 per cent of our football life journey depends on music. We travel to games and on the bus we listen to music, [on] flights too it’s music. Even in the dressing room before games, it’s music [we listen] to as well as the Champions League games.”

“[Music] is all around the work I do so I need to listen to the right stuff and the stuff that can really touch me and uplift my soul in the work I do.”

Kudus returned to training earlier this week ahead of the Dutch Cup final following his absence in the last two Ajax games due to injury.