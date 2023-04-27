A video of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, singing with Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has left fans in awe.

The two in the video which has gone viral on Twitter performed Stonebwoy’s Top Skanka song.

The musician who is currently on a tour in Europe ahead of the release of his ‘5th Dimension’ album on Friday, April 28 decided to pay one of his biggest fans a visit to Ajax.

Aside from his excellent football skills, Kudus proved to fans he can also be a great musician as he sang flawlessly in Patois and moved to the rhythm of the music with Stonebwoy.

ALSO READ:

Fans have expressed their emotions, with many commending the performance which has obviously made them happy.