Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, has returned to Ajax training following an injury scare.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury in Ajax Amsterdam’s 2-1 win over rivals Feyenoord in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup.

Kudus started the game but then picked up what looked like a muscle injury before being substituted on the 60th-minute mark.

He was replaced by Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward has resumed training with his teammates.

Kudus will be hoping to be fit ahead of their KNVB Cup final against PSV on Sunday at Stadion Feijenoord.

Kudus is enjoying his most prolific season yet, with 18 goals in 38 games so far, while contributing four assists.

He was part of Ghana’s squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

READ ALSO