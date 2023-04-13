Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy held his pre-album release party on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Many celebrities were present including Think Mahogany CEO, Debra-Jane Nelson, Stonebwoy’s wife Dr Louisa Satekla, actress Joselyn Dumas, among others.

Also, entertainment pundits were present. Media personality, Abeiku Santana was the MC for the event.

Guests were given headphones to listen to the unreleased songs from the 5th Dimension album.

Fans on social media were happy about the unique album listening party.

