A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Sarpong has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia did no wrong showing up at the unity walk in Kwahu in the Eastern region.

According to him, nothing barred the Vice President from honouring an invitation to NPP events.

Scores of NPP supporters on Saturday, April 8, 2023, joined Dr Bawumia and other gurus to embark on a historic unity walk in Kwahu as part of the Easter celebration.

The teeming supporters clad in NPP colours and paraphernalia danced to blazing brass bands and ‘game songs’ as they marched through the principal streets of Kwahu Bepong and ended at Mpraeso.

Themed Let’s arise and build Ghana together (Nehemiah 2;18) patrons held placards some of whose inscriptions read: ‘It is possible to break the 8′, ‘Unity is key’, ‘No more dumsor’, ‘One constituency, One ambulance’, ‘Teacher trainees allowance paid’, ‘I am for Dr Bawumia because of the universal or code payment system’, and ‘NPP is the best‘ among others.

This has however been translated as an endorsement march for Dr Bawumia who has been tipped as a prospective NPP flagbearer.

But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Kwabena Sarpong said the event was not a campaign platform but a party event.

He indicated that, the organisers invited all the flagbearer hopefuls, hence it cannot be said to be a march for Dr Bawumia.

Mr Sarpong was quick to add that, his clarification of the issue is not in anyway an endorsement of Dr Bawumia’s candidature.

