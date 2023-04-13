Professional footballer, Daniel Amartey has given back to his community in the spirit of Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is an auspicious month marked by fasting, prayer and alms-giving.

In view of this, the Black Stars player known for his benevolence brought relief to the less privileged in some Muslim communities with a donation.

His team was seen moving from house-to-house giving out food to residents.

Amartey’s act of charity is no news to Ghanaians as he frequently donates to juvenile teams, colleagues, orphanages and selected persons.

He made headlines about a month ago when he gifted his former coach a car.

Watch video below: