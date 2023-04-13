Former captain of Ghana’s U17 team, Eric Ayiah has contributed his quota to making a head potter’s dreams of becoming a nurse a reality.

The plight of the head potter identified simply as Munaya was brought to the attention of Ayiah through a blogger.

The ‘Samaritan’ who began the appeal for funds described Munaya as “part of the few humble and loyal ‘kaya’ in Accra … very obedient and will go anywhere you send her to go”.

The good testimony was followed with her WASSCE results which revealed she scored an A, 2Bs and Cs.

In a latest update, the blogger revealed that, he was contacted by Ayiah who offered to see Munaya through nursing school.

He paid her fees and asked for regular feedback to know his next line of action.