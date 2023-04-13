Former President John Dramani Mahama says any attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 general elections would not be allowed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The NPP should not even think of rigging the elections because the NDC would mark them boot for boot,” he said.

According to him, the NDC grassroots had been well positioned to protect the ballot boxes very well.

Mr Mahama said this when he addressed party executives and delegates in the Abuakwa South, Abuakwa North, Fanteakwa South and Fanteakwa North constituencies in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

Team

Mr Mahama, who is seeking the mandate of NDC delegates to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election, was accompanied by some stalwarts of the party on his tour of the constituencies.

They included Professor Joshua Alabi; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and the immediate past National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Mr Mahama stated that the NDC had already prepared mentally, physically and psychologically to police the ballot boxes very well.



He entreated constituency executives to be resolute and resist any move by the NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Mr Mahama further noted that, the NDC would not countenance any move by the NPP to rig the elections.

He urged party members to remain vigilant during the polls.

