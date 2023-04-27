This season’s FA Cup final on 3 June will revert to a 15:00 BST kick-off for the first time in 12 years.

The match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley was expected to begin between 16:45 and 17:30.

But London’s Metropolitan Police has categorised the derby match as high risk and objected to the later kick-off times on security grounds.

It is set to be the first time the game has started at 15:00 since City beat Stoke in 2011.

The Women’s Champions League final would also clash with the FA Cup final with kick-off scheduled for the same time at PSV Eindhoven’s stadium in the Netherlands.

The European final could be an all-English affair with Arsenal and Wolfsburg level at 2-2 after their semi-final first leg and Chelsea needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress against Barcelona.

It will be the first FA Cup final between United and City. Last season Liverpool and Chelsea both received ticket allocations in excess of 30,000 for the game.

The match will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player.

The earlier kick-off should make travelling away from London easier for the fans, with the last direct train from the capital to Manchester on 3 June scheduled to depart at 21:01.

The premier Classic horse race, the Derby at Epsom, has also been moved to the earlier start time of 13:30 BST instead of 16:30 to avoid clashing with the Wembley final.

Tuesday’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Chelsea was rescheduled at less than three weeks’ notice following Met Police objections.