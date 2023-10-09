Following extensive consultation with all confederations, the FIFA Council took key decisions in relation to the bidding and hosting of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™ (www.FIFA.com) during its meeting on 4 October 2023. Here are some Frequently asked questions (FAQs):

Frequently asked questions: FIFA World Cup 2030 (https://apo-opa.info/46kfGUO).

Frequently asked questions: FIFA World (https://apo-opa.info/3ZPf72L).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org