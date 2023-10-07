Former President John Mahama and scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs have joined mourners to pay last respect to actor John Dumelo‘s mother.

Present with Mr Mahama were NDC former Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyer, his son, Sharaf among others.

Credit: Rafik Mahama Facebook.

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama was also present to mourn with the NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate.

Credit: Rafik Mahama Facebook.

Mr Dumelo’s mother, Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo (née Addad) died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Credit: Rafik Mahama Facebook.

A burial mass was held in her honour at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, located at Adabraka in Accra.

Rafik Mahama, aide to Ibrahim Mahama shared the photos from the ceremony on Facebook.

Credit: Rafik Mahama Facebook.

The final funeral rites also took place at the East Legon Executive Men’s Club, situated adjacent to the East Legon Police Station.

Credit: Rafik Mahama Facebook.

The final Thanksgiving Service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday.

Madam Veronica was 71.

ALSO READ: