Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has taken to social media to show her romantic side with a message to celebrate her husband.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turned 60 today, October 7.

Taking to her Facebook page, Samira shared an adorable photo to commemorate the day.

In the photo, the Vice President wore a colourful smock while his wife was clad in an African print gown with a touch of white lace and scarf to match.

Telling the world how proud she is of her husband, she eulogised him for his dedication to the service of the nation.

Samira went on to profess her undying love for Bawumia as she prayed for more years of God’s blessings and joy upon his life.

