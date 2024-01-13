The chiefs and queen mothers of Shai Osudoku traditional area are angry at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the lack of development in the traditional area after voting for the party for over three decades.

They have threatened not to allow ballot boxes into their communities for the December 2024 elections if the state of roads remains deplorable.

The paramount queen mother of Shai Osudoku, Nana Amponsah Dokua III, is livid over the lack of development in the Shai Osudoku traditional area in the Greater Accra Region.

She laments that the traditional area cannot boast of a kilometer of tarred road even though they have remained loyal to the NDC and have voted for the party since 1992.

She made the remarks in Dodowa when the NDC’s women caucus in Parliament, led by MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and queen mothers in Dodowa.

