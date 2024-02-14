SaveGhanaFootball underway [Photos+Videos]

Thousands of football enthusiasts converged in Accra for the much-awaited Save Ghana Football demonstration.

The event is a platform to voice their grievances to key stakeholders in the game, primarily aimed at highlighting the concerning decline of football in the country.

The demonstration was fueled by the recent underwhelming performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars, during the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The team exited the tournament at the group phase with only two points, marking the second time they’ve faced such an early elimination in recent AFCON history.

The protesters expressed frustration with the lacklustre performance of local clubs in CAF inter-club competitions.

They hope to channel their concerns by presenting a petition to various entities, including the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Parliament, and the Ministry of Sports, urging for meaningful reforms to revitalize Ghanaian football.

Below are some photos and videos of the demonstration