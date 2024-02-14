President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Prince Hamid Armah as the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing in a latest reshuffle.

The former Executive Secretary of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) confirmed his appointment exclusively interview with Adomonline.com even though the announcement is yet to be made public.

Dr Armah’s appointment forms part of a major reshuffle which is expected to take place today, February 14, 2024.

This follows a meeting held on Friday, February 9, at the Jubilee House where Akufo-Addo reportedly concluded on the names for a reshuffle.

The President is poised to make significant changes to his ministerial appointments after months of public demands.

Originally slated for December, the reshuffle was rescheduled for February following the conclusion of the ruling party’s internal elections to preempt any unsuccessful candidates from attributing their loss to the president.

